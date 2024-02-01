© 2024 WXXI News
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 1, 2024

First hour: Assemblymember Stephen Hawley on the 2024 State of the State and state budget

Second hour: Discussing local issues with new leaders in county and city government

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the New York State of the State and the state budget. This hour, we talk with Assemblymember Stephen Hawley. Hawley shares his perspective on a number of issues, including school aid, minimum wage, bail reform, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Stephen Hawley (R), District 139

Then in our second hour, for the first time in more than three decades, Democrats control the Monroe County Legislature. Legislator Yversha Roman was elected as president after a contentious voting process. Legislator Michael Yudelson was selected to serve as majority leader. Meanwhile, in Rochester City Council, Miguel Meléndez was reelected as president and LaShay Harris was elected as vice president. This hour, sit down with all three leaders to discuss local issues and their visions and goals for the community. Our guests:

  • Yversha Roman, president of the Monroe County Legislature
  • Michael Yudelson, majority leader for the Monroe County Legislature
  • Miguel Meléndez, president of Rochester City Council

*Note: Monroe County Legislature Vice President Mercedes Vazquez Simmons and Rochester City Councilmember LaShay Harris were invited to join this conversation, but were not available.
