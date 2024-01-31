Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Who is Danny / stock.adobe.com Microphone and headphones

First hour: What makes for a good podcast?

Second hour: The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2024 "Five to Revive"

What makes for a good podcast? It’s a question we explore with our guests, who are part of a new regional podcast network. Podcast hosts Chris Lindstrom and Matt Austin launched the Lunchador network earlier this week. It’s an opportunity for creative people in the local arts and food and beverage scenes to collaborate on content and share their expertise and stories with the community. This hour, we discuss the new network and work of the people behind it. Our guests:



Chris Lindstrom, co-founder of the Lunchador Podcast Network and host of “Food about Town”

Matt Austin, co-founder of the Lunchador Podcast Network and host of “Anomaly Presents”

Molly Darling, co-host of “Behind the Studio Door”

Wade Reed, co-host of “Level Up”

Then in our second hour, the Landmark Society of Western New York has selected its “Five to Revive” for 2024. The annual list includes five historic properties or themes selected for rehabilitation. We discuss this year’s list and the state of historic preservation in our region with our guests: