Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

First hour: Author and sociologist Matthew Desmond on his book, "Poverty, by America"

Second hour: Would you consider a career in law enforcement? The RPD is seeking candidates

Why does the United States have more poverty than any other advanced democracy? It’s a question Pulitzer Prize-winning author and sociologist Matthew Desmond explores in his book, “Poverty, by America.” Desmond will discuss his research as a guest of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) in March, but first, he joins us on Connections. We also talk to local anti-poverty leaders about RMAPI’s 2024 policy priorities, including housing, childcare, access to mental health supports, and more. Our guests:



Matthew Desmond, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and sociologist

Aqua Porter, executive director of RMAPI

Brian Lewis, member of RMAPI’s Steering Committee and executive director of ROC the Future

Shawn Burr, member of RMAPI’s Housing Working Group and executive director of the Rochester Housing Authority

Larry Marx, co-chair of RMAPI’s Policy Working Group and CEO of the Children’s Agenda

Then in our second hour, have you ever thought about becoming a police officer? The Rochester Police Department is in the middle of a recruitment period. We talk with members of RPD about the process, the state of police work, and why think they you should join the ranks. Our guests: