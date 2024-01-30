Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 30, 2024
First hour: Author and sociologist Matthew Desmond on his book, "Poverty, by America"
Second hour: Would you consider a career in law enforcement? The RPD is seeking candidates
Why does the United States have more poverty than any other advanced democracy? It’s a question Pulitzer Prize-winning author and sociologist Matthew Desmond explores in his book, “Poverty, by America.” Desmond will discuss his research as a guest of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) in March, but first, he joins us on Connections. We also talk to local anti-poverty leaders about RMAPI’s 2024 policy priorities, including housing, childcare, access to mental health supports, and more. Our guests:
- Matthew Desmond, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and sociologist
- Aqua Porter, executive director of RMAPI
- Brian Lewis, member of RMAPI’s Steering Committee and executive director of ROC the Future
- Shawn Burr, member of RMAPI’s Housing Working Group and executive director of the Rochester Housing Authority
- Larry Marx, co-chair of RMAPI’s Policy Working Group and CEO of the Children’s Agenda
Then in our second hour, have you ever thought about becoming a police officer? The Rochester Police Department is in the middle of a recruitment period. We talk with members of RPD about the process, the state of police work, and why think they you should join the ranks. Our guests:
- Captain Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department
- Sergeant Justin Collins, director of police recruitment and workforce development for the Rochester Police Department