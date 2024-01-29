Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 29, 2024

freeimages.com/Nebula Haze

First hour: How BLOOM Roc is working to ensure the legal cannabis industry is open to everyone

Second hour: How should organizations build the next coalition of leaders?

A new coalition has formed with the mission of making sure the legal cannabis industry is open to everyone. Six groups united this past fall to create BLOOM ROC; the acronym stands for Blossoming Leaders of Our Cannabis Market. Marijuana legalization has not taken off with the speed and fluidity that lawmakers had intended several years ago, but they're hoping 2024 is the year that the marketplace opens up. Our guests discuss who has a foot in the door -- and how to get in. In studio:



Precious Brown, co-executive director and director of industry partnerships for BLOOM

Edwin Spencer, co-executive director and director of community and economic development for BLOOM

Chad Anderson, director of business development for BLOOM

Jeffrey Medford, director of community engagement for BLOOM

Then in our second hour, how are organizations building the next coalition of leaders? Last month, Fortune made a case for more age diversity in leadership positions. According to the publication, “The average hiring age of CEOs at Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies has risen dramatically over the past two decades—from 46 years old to 55 years old.” The trend is also reflected in political leadership, with the average of a U.S. Senator increasing from 54 to 63. This hour, our guests discuss their efforts to create a path for the next generation. Our guests: