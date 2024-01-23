© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 23, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST
First hour: Local Republicans on the GOP primaries

Second hour: Local Bills fans on their heartbreak and Bills fandom

The New Hampshire primary is down to two candidates in the Republican presidential field. In reality, unless former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley can over-perform her polling, she will remain a distant second to Donald Trump. Haley points out that the vast majority of Americans want younger candidates, and yet we are well on the way to seeing a Trump/Biden rematch. Our guests are Republicans who talk about what they hope their party will do. Our guests:

  • Larry Staub, Perinton Republican town leader and the New York Republican State Committeeman representing the 135th Assembly district
  • Mark Assini, former Gates town supervisor and former candidate for Monroe County Executive

Then in our second hour, Western New York has been in a collective haze since Sunday night, when the Buffalo Bills lost in heart-breaking fashion. It has become an annual rite for Bills fans. So this hour, we ask: why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we become fans? What benefits do we gain? And why can't the Bills get past Kansas City? Our guests are longtime Bills fans:

  • Joe Sayre
  • Sean Corcoran
  • Jeanne Fisher
  • Kristen Kimmick
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
