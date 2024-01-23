Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Andreas Prott / Adobe Stock A stock photo showing tiles of the logo for U.S. Republicans on a heap on a table.

First hour: Local Republicans on the GOP primaries

Second hour: Local Bills fans on their heartbreak and Bills fandom

The New Hampshire primary is down to two candidates in the Republican presidential field. In reality, unless former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley can over-perform her polling, she will remain a distant second to Donald Trump. Haley points out that the vast majority of Americans want younger candidates, and yet we are well on the way to seeing a Trump/Biden rematch. Our guests are Republicans who talk about what they hope their party will do. Our guests:



Larry Staub, Perinton Republican town leader and the New York Republican State Committeeman representing the 135th Assembly district

Mark Assini, former Gates town supervisor and former candidate for Monroe County Executive

Then in our second hour, Western New York has been in a collective haze since Sunday night, when the Buffalo Bills lost in heart-breaking fashion. It has become an annual rite for Bills fans. So this hour, we ask: why do we do this to ourselves? Why do we become fans? What benefits do we gain? And why can't the Bills get past Kansas City? Our guests are longtime Bills fans: