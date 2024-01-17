Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 18, 2024

freeimages.com/Lotus Head

First hour: Embracing a lifestyle of wellness inside and out

Second hour: Millennials on coming of age in the digital world

This hour, guest host and CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy leads a conversation about Blue Zones – regions in the world where people are reported to live longer than average. While the United States is not a Blue Zone, we hear from a few local folks who embrace a lifestyle of wellness inside and out – from education and nutrition to movement and mindset. Our guests:



Olivia Donovan, Pilates and yoga instructor and birth doula

Jacalyn Meyvis, photographer and wellness enthusiast

Damaris Pinedo, owner and founder of Just Juice 4 Life and Amor Sanas

Then in our second hour, a conversation inspired by the latest New Yorker magazine weekend column about coming of age at the dawn of the social internet. Guest host Leah Stacy sits down with a handful of millennials — one who ran a social media conference, and two who have worked extensively in and around social media — to discuss their first experiences online and how it’s going now, almost 20 years later. Our guests: