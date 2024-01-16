Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Mirko Vitali - stock.adobe.com / 210441004 This Adobe stock image shows 7 people holding smartphones in a circle.

First hour: How have smartphones changed reading and learning, and what can we do to improve literacy?

Second hour: Dialogue on Disability - Previewing the film, "Under the Lights," and discussing what it's like to live with epilepsy

Research shows that student well-being and test scores have dropped around the globe since 2012. That’s the year smartphones and social media emerged as a defining aspect of many young people’s lives. The data also shows that Americans are reading fewer books than in previous years. What is the impact? Our guests discuss technology’s role in learning and literacy, and what it will take to reverse the trends. Our guests:



Laquanda M. Fields, director of community engagement for the Rochester chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Press

Then in our second hour, filmmaker Miles Levin says he’s part of “an enormous, yet invisible community.” Levin has epilepsy, and his short film, “Under the Lights,” is based on his experience living with the condition. It tells the story of a high school senior with epilepsy who goes to prom, just wanting to feel “normal.” Levin will lead a conversation about the film on Wednesday for EPI, but first, we discuss it all on Connections. Our guests: