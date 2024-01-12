Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 15, 2024

Aukid - stock.adobe.com / 647978475 A rendition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr in Washington, D.C.

First hour: “The Inconvenient King: Was MLK Woke?”

Second hour: “The Negotiators: Why Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plans Fail and Hollywood Writers Succeed”

We have special national programming today. In the first hour, our 18th annual MLK event is a powerful reminder of the timeless wisdom of the traditional African proverb: "Not to know is bad; not to want to know is worse." The events focus on a renewed commitment to understanding the context, confronting the complexity, and elevating our collective consciousness in the face of injustice and discrimination. As we reflect on the legacy of the Inconvenient King, we embark on a journey to reclaim our "woke" status. It's a call to action, a plea to remain vigilant and engaged, and an invitation to be unwaveringly concerned about creating a more equitable and inclusive world for all.

Then in our second hour, we learn about two historic negotiations – one failed and one successful – from the negotiators themselves. We begin with a peace effort from twenty years ago between Israelis and Palestinians that has a lot of lessons for the conflict today. And then, we hear from the chief negotiator of the Writer’s Guild of America about how she negotiated with Hollywood studio heads to end the recent writers’ strike.