Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 12, 2024

First hour: Special broadcast - "Get Your Money Life in Order"

Second hour: Special broadcast - “The Capitol Fools: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year’s Edition 2024”

We have special national programming today. In the first hour, during “Get Your Money Life in Order,” host Reema Khrais helps listeners get their financial lives together. She unpacks some practical tips with a personal finance expert and then shares a personal money story that is sure to captivate listeners. To round out the hour, Khrais interviews a financial therapist to get some useful tips for understanding our relationships with money and how to navigate the uncomfortable feelings that come along with it. This hour will make listeners laugh, gasp, and think about money in a whole new way. The special comes from “This Is Uncomfortable,” the podcast from Marketplace about life and how money messes with it.

Then in our second hour, remember those musical political comedy shows from the Capitol Steps? They’re back under a new name! “The Capitol Fools: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year’s Edition 2024” is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud show. The group is an equal opportunity offender that skewers both sides of the aisle. If a “Steps-style show” is wrong, the Fools don’t want to be right. The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. The spirit, irreverence, and DNA of the Capitol Steps live on with the Capitol Fools in this special one-hour broadcast edition of the live show.