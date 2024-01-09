Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tryfonov / Adobe Stock

First hour: Researcher Valery Perry on the fight against global kleptocracy

Second hour: Live coverage of New York Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address

How does corruption in governments around the world affect global security? Researcher and consultant Valery Perry returns to Connections to help us understand the threat corruption poses to democracy in the United States. We discuss what has fostered this growing problem, and her recommendations for the fight against kleptocracy. Our guest:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, WXXI brings you live coverage of the State of the State with New York Governor Kathy Hochul.