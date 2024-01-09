© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST
Tryfonov
/
Adobe Stock

First hour: Researcher Valery Perry on the fight against global kleptocracy

Second hour: Live coverage of New York Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address

How does corruption in governments around the world affect global security? Researcher and consultant Valery Perry returns to Connections to help us understand the threat corruption poses to democracy in the United States. We discuss what has fostered this growing problem, and her recommendations for the fight against kleptocracy. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, WXXI brings you live coverage of the State of the State with New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack