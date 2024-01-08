Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 8, 2024
First hour: Democrat and Chronicle reporters on the state of the newspaper industry
Second hour: Should your water service line be replaced?
After a well-publicized one-day strike last year, Gannett journalists hoped to find stability and a better deal with their employer. Instead, print reporters are dealing with ongoing uncertainty and constriction. We talk to Democrat and Chronicle reporters about the state of their industry. Our guests:
- Gary Craig, public safety and criminal justice reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and member of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
- Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and vice chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester
Then in the second hour, the City of Rochester is working to reduce exposure to lead in residents’ drinking water. Last November, the EPA announced a plan to replace all lead service lines within ten years, citing the health issues lead can cause. In Rochester, the process has been conducted in phases. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester to discuss the project and what residents need to know, and we hear from local homeowners about their experience with the water service line replacement project. Our guests:
- David Rowley, manager of water production for the City of Rochester
- Nicholas Wynne, engineer for the City of Rochester Water Bureau
- Eric Stevens, City of Rochester resident
- Joyce Kennedy, City of Rochester resident