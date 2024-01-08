Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 8, 2024

MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS / MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS Gary Craig, investigative reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle and past vice president of The Newsguild gathered in Parcel 5 with fellow reporters and photographers at the Democrat and Chronicle after they walked off the job Friday during a one-day strike to protest a lack of movement on labor contract negotiations and “no confidence” in the stewardship of Gannett.

First hour: Democrat and Chronicle reporters on the state of the newspaper industry

Second hour: Should your water service line be replaced?

After a well-publicized one-day strike last year, Gannett journalists hoped to find stability and a better deal with their employer. Instead, print reporters are dealing with ongoing uncertainty and constriction. We talk to Democrat and Chronicle reporters about the state of their industry. Our guests:



Gary Craig, public safety and criminal justice reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and member of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester

Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and vice chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester

Then in the second hour, the City of Rochester is working to reduce exposure to lead in residents’ drinking water. Last November, the EPA announced a plan to replace all lead service lines within ten years, citing the health issues lead can cause. In Rochester, the process has been conducted in phases. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from the City of Rochester to discuss the project and what residents need to know, and we hear from local homeowners about their experience with the water service line replacement project. Our guests: