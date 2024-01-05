Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 5, 2024

James Brown / WXXI News Rochester's skyline from Court Street

First hour: Action for a Better Community on how to forge a path from trauma to wellness

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's January 2024 issue

What is one of the biggest challenges faced by people in the Rochester area? The team at Action for a Better Community (ABC) says the trauma many members of the community are navigating cannot be ignored. The theme of the organization’s 2024 conference is how to find a path from trauma to wellness. What does that look like? We discuss strategies meant to bring social, emotional, civic, workplace, and family wellness. Our guests:



Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community

Beverly Fair-Brooks, vice president and regional community reinvestment officer at M&T Bank, and ABC conference planning team member and presenting sponsor representative

Shanterra Mitchum, director of programs at Rochester Teen Empowerment, and youth panelist at ABC’s conference

Lucia Colindres, chief program officer at Ibero-American Action League, Inc., and panelist at ABC’s conference

Then in our second hour, who won this year’s CITY Magazine “Best of Rochester awards? You can read all about them in the January issue. This hour, we share the winners and talk with CITY critics about their picks for the best in arts, culture, and more in Rochester. Our guests: