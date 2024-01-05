© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 5, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:59 AM EST
Rochester's skyline from Court Street
James Brown
/
WXXI News
Rochester's skyline from Court Street

First hour: Action for a Better Community on how to forge a path from trauma to wellness

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's January 2024 issue

What is one of the biggest challenges faced by people in the Rochester area? The team at Action for a Better Community (ABC) says the trauma many members of the community are navigating cannot be ignored. The theme of the organization’s 2024 conference is how to find a path from trauma to wellness. What does that look like? We discuss strategies meant to bring social, emotional, civic, workplace, and family wellness. Our guests:

  • Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
  • Beverly Fair-Brooks, vice president and regional community reinvestment officer at M&T Bank, and ABC conference planning team member and presenting sponsor representative
  • Shanterra Mitchum, director of programs at Rochester Teen Empowerment, and youth panelist at ABC’s conference
  • Lucia Colindres, chief program officer at Ibero-American Action League, Inc., and panelist at ABC’s conference

Then in our second hour, who won this year’s CITY Magazine “Best of Rochester awards? You can read all about them in the January issue. This hour, we share the winners and talk with CITY critics about their picks for the best in arts, culture, and more in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Johanna Lester, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Katie Epner, creative content producer for WXXI, and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Jessica Pavia, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Abby Quatro, contributor to CITY Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack