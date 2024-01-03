Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

ryzhi / stock.adobe.com Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

First hour: How can AI help with medical billing?

Second hour: Local pediatricians on their most recent efforts to send medical relief to Ukraine

Where can artificial intelligence be helpful in the future? Or, perhaps, in the present? At a recent Rochester AI conference, one presentation focused on how AI can help with medical billing. If it works, that could affect thousands of Americans who are concerned about high deductibles -- and whether they decide to seek care at all. It could affect what we pay, and how much we understand about what we were billed. Our guest explains how AI could be used. In studio:



Jeff McCormack, co-founder and CEO of Iryss, Inc.

Then in our second hour, two local pediatricians are leading efforts to send medical equipment to Ukraine. Through their work with Ukraine Medical Relief Fund, Dr. Yuliya Snyder, Dr. Alex Paciorkowski, and their team of volunteers have sent blankets, wound care kits, medication, defibrillators, and other medical devices and supplies to hospitals and clinicians in Ukraine. This hour, they join us to discuss the latest on their relief efforts and how medical professionals both at home and abroad are helping Ukrainians in this time of crisis. Our guests: