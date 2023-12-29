Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 29, 2023
First hour: The year in review, part one
Second hour: The year in review, part two
With 2023 drawing to a close, we explore advancements, challenges, and changes in a number of fields over the course of the year. In part one of this “year in review,” our guests discuss the year in climate, AI, business ethics, wine, and beer. Our guests:
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator
- Max Irwin, founder of Max.io
- Alan Ziegler, founder and president of Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation
- Maiah Johnson Dunn, wine writer and beverage education manager for New York Kitchen
- Will Cleveland, author of the Cleveland Prost beer blog and curator of the Rochester Real Beer Expo
Then in our second hour, we continue our “year in review” with conversations about the year in space, podcasts, urbanism, comedy, and books. Our guests:
- Brian Koberlein, Ph.D., astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory
- Scott Fitzgerald, owner of ROC Vox Recording & Production
- André Primus, urban planner, and manager of organizational programs for the Climate Solutions Accelerator
- Shirelle Kinder, local comic
- Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Press