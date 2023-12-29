Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 29, 2023

may1985 / Adobe Stock

First hour: The year in review, part one

Second hour: The year in review, part two

With 2023 drawing to a close, we explore advancements, challenges, and changes in a number of fields over the course of the year. In part one of this “year in review,” our guests discuss the year in climate, AI, business ethics, wine, and beer. Our guests:



Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator

Max Irwin, founder of Max.io

Alan Ziegler, founder and president of Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation

Maiah Johnson Dunn, wine writer and beverage education manager for New York Kitchen

Will Cleveland, author of the Cleveland Prost beer blog and curator of the Rochester Real Beer Expo

Then in our second hour, we continue our “year in review” with conversations about the year in space, podcasts, urbanism, comedy, and books. Our guests: