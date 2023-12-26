Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Aliaksandr Marko / Adobe Stock This stock illustration addresses the climate.

First hour: Special broadcast — "Climate Review of the Year"

Second hour: Special broadcast — "A Season's Griot 2023"

We have special broadcasts today.

In the first hour, its a BBC World Service special, "Climate Review of the Year." 2023 is on track to be the warmest year on record. Graihagh Jackson and Justin Rowlatt look back at some of the key climatic events.

Then in the second hour, it's "A Season's Griot 2023." "A Season's Griot" is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the "Season’s Griot" family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.