Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Guest host Eric Logan hosts two hours on the subject of dementia, memory loss, related diseases, and the challenges faced by both doctors and caregivers.

First hour: What should we know about diagnosis and symptoms for dementia and Alzheimer's disease?

Second hour: Caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by the Alzheimer's Association found that New York State has the second-highest prevalence of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease of all 50 U.S. states. According to the New York State Department of Health, 410,000 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease; that number is expected to grow to 460,000 people by 2025. What should we know about diagnosis and symptoms? This hour, we look at the clinical descriptions of dementia, causes, and impact to patient function. Our guests:



David Gill, M.D., neurologist, chair of the Department of Neurology, medical director of the Memory Center, and co-director of the Stroke Center at Unity Hospital

Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE), and professor in the Departments of Psychiatry, Medicine, Neurology, and Neuroscience at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor – the first woman to sit on the court – revealed that she retired from the court at 75 to care for her husband, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. O’Connor later revealed her own diagnosis with dementia prior to her death. How has care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia impacted your life? We share personal stories and talk about it with our guests: