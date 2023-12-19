© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

WXXI News | By Megan Mack,
Evan Dawson
Published December 19, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST
freeimages.com/Bas van der Pluym

Guest host Eric Logan hosts two hours on the subject of dementia, memory loss, related diseases, and the challenges faced by both doctors and caregivers.

First hour: What should we know about diagnosis and symptoms for dementia and Alzheimer's disease?

Second hour: Caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by the Alzheimer's Association found that New York State has the second-highest prevalence of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease of all 50 U.S. states. According to the New York State Department of Health, 410,000 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease; that number is expected to grow to 460,000 people by 2025. What should we know about diagnosis and symptoms? This hour, we look at the clinical descriptions of dementia, causes, and impact to patient function. Our guests:

  • David Gill, M.D., neurologist, chair of the Department of Neurology, medical director of the Memory Center, and co-director of the Stroke Center at Unity Hospital
  • Anton Porsteinsson, M.D., director of the University of Rochester Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE), and professor in the Departments of Psychiatry, Medicine, Neurology, and Neuroscience at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor – the first woman to sit on the court – revealed that she retired from the court at 75 to care for her husband, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. O’Connor later revealed her own diagnosis with dementia prior to her death. How has care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia impacted your life? We share personal stories and talk about it with our guests:

  • Katy Allen, division leader and director of caregiver services at Lifespan of Greater Rochester  
  • Linda Flosenzer, in-home respite volunteer for Lifespan of Greater Rochester
  • Matt Mann, Alzheimer’s support advocate, who lost his father to Alzheimer’s disease
  • Mimi DeVinney, quality of life specialist St. John’s Senior Living and Care, and host of the “Mondays with Mimi” chatbot
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
