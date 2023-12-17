Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 18, 2023

Provided Joanne-Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D.

First Hour: Can divorce help children thrive if parents have the right tools?

Second Hour: How did Generation X shape our world?

In today’s first hour of Connections, guest host Jasmin Singer tackles a question that touches the lives of many: with the right tools, can children thrive after divorce? We explore this complex and emotionally-charged issue through an in-depth discussion with JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D. Pedro-Carroll, a clinical psychologist and author known for her book, “Putting Children First,” will cover a range of vital topics, including how children process and cope with the changes brought by their parents' separation; how parents can support their children's emotional well-being through and after the divorce process; and how practices that foster gratitude and an understanding of neuroplasticity can benefit children's emotional health during times of family stress. Our guest:



JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and author of “Putting Children First”

Then, in our second hour, guest host Jasmin Singer delves into the heart of Generation X. Was it a misunderstood generation or the groundwork for the true cultural pioneers? Maybe both? It's been decades since Gen Xers came of age amidst a whirlwind of mixtapes, MTV, and major world events. Some hail them as the last generation to truly appreciate the analog world, while others critique their skeptical and independent nature. This hour, we bring together a panel of Gen Xers and cultural commentators to dissect the legacy, myths, and enduring influence of this pivotal generation. And for those who lived it, it's a chance to revisit your own mixtape and flannel-filled memories. Be sure to call in or email us with your stories of growing up as a Gen Xer. Our guests: