Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

First hour: How do we design streets to make them safer?

Second hour: Analyzing how the U.S. teaches math, what works and what doesn't, and what should change

The death of a pedestrian in Rochester last year has sparked conversations about how to make streets safer. 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz and his dog, Rosey, were struck and killed in a hit and run at the intersection of Park Avenue and South Goodman Street on December 22. On Friday, the non-profit Strong Towns will host an online workshop series during which participants can evaluate the design quality of that particular intersection. This hour, we preview that workshop and discuss how to build safer streets. Our guests:



Evan Lowenstein, community mobility advocate and friend of Edgar Santa-Cruz

James Dietz, advocacy and policy manager for Reconnect Rochester

Edward Erfurt, director of community action for Strong Towns

Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council who worked with Edgar Santa-Cruz at Foodlink

Then in our second hour, there has been a wave of reporting on how the U.S. teaches literacy. There has been less of a focus on math curriculum. Our guests this hour hope to change that. We discuss what the research shows about what is effective and what is not effective when it comes to teaching math. In studio: