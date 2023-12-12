Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

christingasner/Christin Lola / stock.adobe.com A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

First hour: Former U.S. Ambassador Michael Polt on improving the state of American diplomacy

Second hour: How can Rochester better support local filmmaking?

How do we advance American interest around the world through better diplomacy? Former U.S. Ambassador Michael Polt has extensive foreign policy experience. He’s visiting Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council. He joins us to discuss the state of U.S. diplomacy around the world and how it can be improved. Our guest:



Michael Polt, former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia

Then in our second hour, local filmmakers say they are falling through the cracks of Rochester’s arts scene. Pointing to the city’s history – one shaped by Kodak – they say Rochester no longer thinks of or supports filmmakers in the ways that it does with other artistic media. Unlike music, dance, visual and literary arts, and theater, film, they say, is an afterthought. This hour, we explore the state of the local filmmaking scene, discuss what could improve opportunities for local filmmakers, and we preview an upcoming documentary film festival. Our guests: