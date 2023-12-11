© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 11, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Valery Perry
Provided
Valery Perry

First hour: Researcher Valery Perry on peace agreements and peace implementation in international conflicts

Second hour: How should AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology?

As world leaders and policy makers explore possible peace agreements in Ukraine and Russia and also in Gaza, what can they learn from the past? Valery Perry is a researcher and consultant based in Sarajevo. The Buffalo native joins us to discuss peace implementation, the state of democracy around the world, and what we can learn from recent international elections. Our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Council

Then in our second hour, how can – and should – AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology? It’s a question a local professor is exploring in his work. Mark Weber leads a business, AI, and innovation program at Nazareth University. This hour, we discuss data bias, deepfakes, algorithms, and the ethics of creating AI. Our guest:

  • Mark Weber, clinical associate professor of marketing, and program director for the Business Leadership Undergraduate Program and the Business, Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Undergraduate Program at Nazareth University
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
