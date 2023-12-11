Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 11, 2023

Provided Valery Perry

First hour: Researcher Valery Perry on peace agreements and peace implementation in international conflicts

Second hour: How should AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology?

As world leaders and policy makers explore possible peace agreements in Ukraine and Russia and also in Gaza, what can they learn from the past? Valery Perry is a researcher and consultant based in Sarajevo. The Buffalo native joins us to discuss peace implementation, the state of democracy around the world, and what we can learn from recent international elections. Our guest:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Council

Then in our second hour, how can – and should – AI developers be addressing ethical issues as they create new technology? It’s a question a local professor is exploring in his work. Mark Weber leads a business, AI, and innovation program at Nazareth University. This hour, we discuss data bias, deepfakes, algorithms, and the ethics of creating AI. Our guest: