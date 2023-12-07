Coming up on Connections: Thursday, December 7, 2023

ryzhi / stock.adobe.com Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

First hour: Kids born today could grow up to have AI friends

Second hour: Holly Anderson on building bridges and 22 years at the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

A local AI developer says there are benefits to having human-like relationships with artificial intelligence. He also says there should be limits. He’s working on AI that can help with teaching, job interviews, even speed dating. He joins us for the hour to discuss his work and the intersection of human and human-like relationships. Our guest:



Masum Hasan, Ph.D. student in engineering at RIT

Then in our second hour, in today’s polarized society, how do we find ways to work together, rather than in silos? It’s a question that has been explored from various angles, and this hour, we address it through the story of a local nonprofit leader. After 22 years in the role, Holly Anderson is stepping down from her position as executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. Anderson is known for building bridges across communities. She joins us to discuss how she does it, the impact of her work and how it has changed over two decades, and what’s next. In studio: