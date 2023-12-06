Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

First hour: Helping you turn your tech confusion into clarity

Second hour: Author and psychologist Melanie Joy on how to end injustice everywhere

If the ever-evolving tech world leaves you scratching your head, you're not alone. This hour, we're all about boosting your digital fluency, mastering online tools, and unraveling the complexities of the latest apps and digital security. With two tech experts on board ready to take your calls and share their wisdom, we're turning tech confusion into clarity. Whether it's unraveling the mysteries of Chrome bookmarks or demystifying backup drives, we're here to reboot your relationship with technology and elevate your digital know-how. Our guests:



Bobby Deetz, technology coach

Kristie Columbo, IT manager for WXXI

Then in our second hour, Melanie Joy, Ph.D., is a renowned author and psychologist who joins us to shed light on effective ways to tackle injustice. Drawing from her latest book, "How to End Injustice Everywhere," she delves into the concept of "relational literacy" and its crucial role in uniting various justice movements. We also explore the nuanced differences between advocacy and anger, and the importance of distinguishing anger from shaming. Additionally, Dr. Joy discusses the idea of a "meta mission" to synergize diverse causes for greater impact. Tune in for this conversation on how to foster a more just and empathetic world.