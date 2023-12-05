Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
First hour: How the Telesca Center is making justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds
Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's December 2023 issue
How can we make justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds? A local legal partnership is expanding its services to help underrepresented community members navigate the justice system. The Telesca Center for Justice brings together several area legal organizations to assist clients with issues related to housing, finances, the medical system, veterans services, and more. This hour, our guests explain their work and its impact. Our guests:
- Brian Jacek, deputy executive director at JustCause
- Lori O’Brien, executive director of Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY)
- Kristin Brown, president and CEO of the Empire Justice Center
- Carla Palumbo, president of the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY
- Krystal Bertrand, development office for the Telesca Center for Justice
Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly look at the current issue of CITY Magazine – the final issue of 2023. As editor Leah Stacy writes, “…it’s time to turn the page. Endings. Beginnings. And somewhere in between, all this living.” This hour, we explore those endings, the beginnings, and that living: how one man is using his art to pay it forward; how a local culinary expert is bringing her talents to directly to homes; how a curator is marking his own new beginnings by celebrating hip-hop’s impact on culture; and how you can celebrate the end of the year and the spirit of the season with a “spiritless” cocktail. We discuss it all with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Ryan Williamson, director of strategy and operations for CITY Magazine
- Adrien Moses Clark, owner of Axe of Kindness
- Bridget A. Martin, senior development manager for Bivona Child Advocacy Center
- Mackenzie Piccarreto, founder of Mackenzie’s Table and Crosby Lane
- Ian Wilson, M.D., founder of WALL\Therapy
- Elise Martinez, contributor to CITY Magazine