Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News The Telesca Center for Justice in downtown Rochester includes four local organizations including Empire Justice Center, JustCause, the Legal Aid Society of Rochester and Legal Assistance of Western New York.

First hour: How the Telesca Center is making justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's December 2023 issue

How can we make justice more accessible to people of all backgrounds? A local legal partnership is expanding its services to help underrepresented community members navigate the justice system. The Telesca Center for Justice brings together several area legal organizations to assist clients with issues related to housing, finances, the medical system, veterans services, and more. This hour, our guests explain their work and its impact. Our guests:



Brian Jacek, deputy executive director at JustCause

Lori O’Brien, executive director of Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY)

Kristin Brown, president and CEO of the Empire Justice Center

Carla Palumbo, president of the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY

Krystal Bertrand, development office for the Telesca Center for Justice

Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly look at the current issue of CITY Magazine – the final issue of 2023. As editor Leah Stacy writes, “…it’s time to turn the page. Endings. Beginnings. And somewhere in between, all this living.” This hour, we explore those endings, the beginnings, and that living: how one man is using his art to pay it forward; how a local culinary expert is bringing her talents to directly to homes; how a curator is marking his own new beginnings by celebrating hip-hop’s impact on culture; and how you can celebrate the end of the year and the spirit of the season with a “spiritless” cocktail. We discuss it all with our guests: