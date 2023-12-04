Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 4, 2023

eqroy / Adobe Stock This stock image shows a car with stickers for both the Uber and Lyft ride share services on the windshield.

First hour: Discussing the state of ride-sharing with local Uber and Lyft drivers

Second hour: What to expect with the stock market and the economy as 2023 comes to a close

2024 will mark seven years since ride-sharing services became available in Upstate New York. Since then, drivers and passengers in the Rochester area have leaned into the services – with some drivers even switching to driving full-time. The New York Times recently reported that Uber drivers say they are struggling. They point to inflation and a blocked raise making it difficult to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Uber and Lyft are set to pay drivers in New York $328 million in backpay after the state attorney general’s office says the companies short-changed drivers from 2014-2017. Part of that deal includes paid sick leave and a minimum wage of $26 an hour during driving time. This hour, we talk with local drivers and a business owner about the state of ride-sharing services. Our guests:



Lakeisha Smith, Uber/Lyft driver

Jessica Fleming, Uber/Lyft driver

Simone Boone, owner of Apogee Wine Bar

Then in our second hour, the stock market is coming off an intense rally and the best month of the year. Gas prices are down compared to this point a year ago. But how temporary are these changes? Or how lasting? Our guests talk about the state of the economy as 2023 winds down. In studio: