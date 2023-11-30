Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 30, 2023

First hour: Artist Zahyia Rolle on Afrofuturism, the state of the music industry, and more

Second hour: Alonzo Bodden and Emmy Blotnick from "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!"

Rochester’s Zahyia Rolle is known for pushing traditional boundaries in music. From jazz, to hip-hip, rock, music theater, funk, and soul, she experiments with and embraces it all. “I don’t believe creatives are ever in one lane. We’re really more like 14 different colors of Play-Doh mashed together,” she told the Rochester Beacon. Rolle is gearing up for a performance on Friday at the Little Theatre, which promises to be a unique blend of Afrofuturistic blend of R&B and soul. This hour, we preview the performance and discuss the state of the music industry. Our guest:



Zahyia Rolle, singer, songwriter, and musician

Then in our second hour, you know their voices from your weekend public radio listening. "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!" is one of the rare spots on the air where comedians can get a radio spotlight on a regular basis. Four of the comedians from the show are on tour, and they'll be making Rochester laugh on Saturday night. Guest host Scott Fybush (who's been known to take the comedy stage locally, and dreams of joining the "Wait Wait" cast) talks to two of the comics, Alonzo Bodden and Emmy Blotnick. We hear about the comedy tour, what it's like behind the scenes at “Wait Wait,” and how to survive as a comedy creator in 2023. Our guests: