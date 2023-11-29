Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

First hour: How to stay grounded and grateful during the holiday season

Second hour: Zoning 101: How communities discuss visions for the future

The holidays can be a joyful and festive time for some people; for others, they can be tumultuous and stressful. How can we stay grounded and grateful during the last month of the calendar year? Our guests help us explore ways to stay in the moment. In studio:



Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford

Colin Pritchard, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Geneva

Then in our second hour, how do cities and neighborhoods decide on a vision for the future when it comes to development? The City of Rochester released updated drafts of its zoning code and map in September. Those proposals are part of the Zoning Alignment Project (ZAP), which will determine the size, type, and forms of development permitted within Rochester. The community has been invited to weigh in on the project; the final in-person informational meeting will be held tonight. This hour, we talk “Zoning 101” with our guests: