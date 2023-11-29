Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
First hour: How to stay grounded and grateful during the holiday season
Second hour: Zoning 101: How communities discuss visions for the future
The holidays can be a joyful and festive time for some people; for others, they can be tumultuous and stressful. How can we stay grounded and grateful during the last month of the calendar year? Our guests help us explore ways to stay in the moment. In studio:
- Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford
- Colin Pritchard, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Geneva
Then in our second hour, how do cities and neighborhoods decide on a vision for the future when it comes to development? The City of Rochester released updated drafts of its zoning code and map in September. Those proposals are part of the Zoning Alignment Project (ZAP), which will determine the size, type, and forms of development permitted within Rochester. The community has been invited to weigh in on the project; the final in-person informational meeting will be held tonight. This hour, we talk “Zoning 101” with our guests:
- Matthew Simonis, manager of zoning for the City of Rochester
- Matthew Denker, owner of and developer with LBLD Living
- Suzanne Mayer, co-founder and president of Hinge Neighbors