Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST
Cookies decorated like snowflakes
Our gift to you this holiday season is a list full of podcasts to keep you from getting bored during holiday travel time.

First hour: How to stay grounded and grateful during the holiday season

Second hour: Zoning 101: How communities discuss visions for the future

The holidays can be a joyful and festive time for some people; for others, they can be tumultuous and stressful. How can we stay grounded and grateful during the last month of the calendar year? Our guests help us explore ways to stay in the moment. In studio:

  • Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford
  • Colin Pritchard, pastor of Presbyterian Church of Geneva

Then in our second hour, how do cities and neighborhoods decide on a vision for the future when it comes to development? The City of Rochester released updated drafts of its zoning code and map in September. Those proposals are part of the Zoning Alignment Project (ZAP), which will determine the size, type, and forms of development permitted within Rochester. The community has been invited to weigh in on the project; the final in-person informational meeting will be held tonight. This hour, we talk “Zoning 101” with our guests:

  • Matthew Simonis, manager of zoning for the City of Rochester
  • Matthew Denker, owner of and developer with LBLD Living
  • Suzanne Mayer, co-founder and president of Hinge Neighbors
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
