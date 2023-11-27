© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 27, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST
Person in blue scrubs with a stethoscope writing a clipboard
freeimages.com/Kurhan

First hour: How St. Joseph's Neighborhood Center is helping patients who are uninsured or underinsured

Second hour: Previewing the Baden Street Settlement and Temple B'rith Kodesh 2023 holiday event

Where can local residents turn for healthcare when they are uninsured or underinsured? St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center is celebrating 30 years of serving the community’s health needs. Over the course of this year, center clinicians have seen 1,400 patients at nearly 5,000 appointments. Chronic medical conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, and back pain are among patients’ top medical needs. This hour, we discuss the center’s work, its impact, and how these types of efforts are filling gaps in the healthcare industry. Our guests:

  • Jen Sahrle, executive director of St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center
  • Sister Chris Wagner, founding Sister of St. Joseph’s
  • Rose Bonnick, former counseling client at St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center

Then in our second hour, Baden Street Settlement and Temple B'rith Kodesh are teaming up for another holiday event this weekend. It comes at a time of frayed relations in communities. This hour, we talk about their event and efforts to bridge differences. Our guests:

  • Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council
  • Deborah Smith, Baden Street Settlement
  • Rabbi Peter Stein, Temple B’rith Kodesh
  • Gaynell Weathers, Baden Street Settlement
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
