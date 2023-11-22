Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion closes all Canadian border crossings in WNY

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and and Rainbow Bridge are all currently closed due to an explosion on the Rainbow Bridge.

It is unknown at this time why this happened. This is a developing story we will update as more information becomes available.

The FBI says they are currently investigating and coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement. They added in a statement, "As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted Wednesday afternoon "I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also tweeted Wednesday after the incident "All WNY bridge crossings between the US and Canada have been closed due to an incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. Our @ErieCountyESU

and per Sheriff John Garcia the @ECSONY1

are monitoring the situation and stand ready to assist."

Copyright 2023 WBFO. To see more, visit WBFO.