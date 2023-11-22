© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST
Just Desserts Main Cover
Provided

First hour: Calvin Eaton and his new cookbook, "Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes"

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 7

A local chef hopes his new dessert cookbook will be a resource for bakers of all backgrounds, especially those who are gluten-free. Calvin Eaton is the author of “Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes.” In the book, Eaton shares his health and wellness journey, along with dozens of step-by-step recipes, photos, and more. This hour, he tells his story and introduces his book. We also hear from community members who have embraced gluten-free living. Our guests:

  • Calvin Eaton, author of “Just Desserts!,” commercial baker, educator, content creator, and social entrepreneur
  • Fantasia Hunt, communications and special events coordinator at WXXI
  • Ronnie McClive, co-owner of Le Petit Poutine
  • Emily Milazzo, parent of a young son with Celiac disease

Then in our second hour, we celebrate people and organizations making positive change in the community. From grassroots group initiatives to help underserved groups to individual actions that pay it forward, our guests share how they are uplifting others and making a difference. Our guests:

  • Junior Dillion, Ph.D., president and CEO of Volunteers of America of Upstate New York
  • Mike Evans, executive director of the South East Area Coalition (SEAC)
  • Clement Chung, father and runner dedicated to raising awareness about autism
  • Taylor Thomas, founder of Archivist Books and the Secondhand Librarian
  • Steve Farrington, author, teacher, and blood donor
  • Carrie Green, founder of Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha
  • Alex Kuczynski, interim artistic director of the Rochester Gay Men's Chorus
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
