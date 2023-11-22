Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Provided

First hour: Calvin Eaton and his new cookbook, "Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes"

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in the community, part 7

A local chef hopes his new dessert cookbook will be a resource for bakers of all backgrounds, especially those who are gluten-free. Calvin Eaton is the author of “Just Desserts! 40 Step-by-Step Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes.” In the book, Eaton shares his health and wellness journey, along with dozens of step-by-step recipes, photos, and more. This hour, he tells his story and introduces his book. We also hear from community members who have embraced gluten-free living. Our guests:



Calvin Eaton, author of “Just Desserts!,” commercial baker, educator, content creator, and social entrepreneur

Fantasia Hunt, communications and special events coordinator at WXXI

Ronnie McClive, co-owner of Le Petit Poutine

Emily Milazzo, parent of a young son with Celiac disease

Then in our second hour, we celebrate people and organizations making positive change in the community. From grassroots group initiatives to help underserved groups to individual actions that pay it forward, our guests share how they are uplifting others and making a difference. Our guests: