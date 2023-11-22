Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 23, 2023

First hour: Special broadcast - The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential

Second hour: Special broadcast - No Small Endeavor’s Holiday Toolkit: Gratitude and Conversation

We have special broadcasts on this Thanksgiving Day.

In our first hour, Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

Then in our second hour, how can one be grateful during difficult times? How do we talk to one another in a polarized world? This holiday, No Small Endeavor brings you four conversations to tee you up for a successful and meaningful time with family and friends. We hear from six-time Grammy-Award-winning musician Amy Grant. She shares her newfound gratitude in the wake of a traumatic bike accident. Heather Holleman gives us all practical tips on having great bonding conversations that make people feel seen and heard, transcending politics. Community activist Diane Latiker shares how she opened up her home and changed the trajectory of a neighborhood through hospitality. Lastly, author Oliver Burkeman reveals how quantifying your life to 4,000 weeks can help you live in the moment and transform even the most mundane of moments. A perfect toolkit for getting in the right frame of mind and heading into the holidays with gratitude and conversation.