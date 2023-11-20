© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 20, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST
Stock photo: A labrador getting a vaccine.

First hour: How three local veterinarians are addressing a gap in emergency veterinary care

Second hour: Are pants..."out?"

Pet owners across the area are sharing news about efforts to establish a new emergency veterinary clinic in Rochester. Three local veterinarians announced last week that they are working to open Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services by early next year. It would be Rochester’s first non-profit emergency veterinary hospital. As reported by WXXI’s Beth Adams, for almost the past two years, local pet owners have had to drive to other cities if their pets need emergency care after 10 p.m. This hour, we talk with two of the veterinarians behind the new clinic, and we discuss the state of emergency veterinary services in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Bruce Ingersoll, DVM, professor in Genesee Community College's Veterinary Technology program, and veterinarian at York Animal Hospital
  • Brenda Buck, DVM, owner of the Animal Hospital of Rochester
  • Joel Helfrich, animal rights advocate
  • Mona Isler, pet owner and executive office administrator at WXXI

Then in our second hour, sales of jeans are down. Clothing manufacturers are blaming the pandemic for changing the culture and expectations of... pants. And it's especially noticeable in Americans under the age of 30, who tend to have different ideas for what business and social wear looks like. For men under 30, it's often joggers or sweat pants. For women, it's various forms of athletic wear. We examine whether pants are truly dying, or if this is just another typical cultural evolution that will soon shift in another direction. Our guests:

  • Alyssa Whitfield, style coach, and founder and CEO of Dress for Success Rochester
  • Peter Roberti, vice president of retail sales for Adrian Jules Custom Clothier
  • Zoe Chodak, tennis player and Gen Z professional
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
