Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 17, 2023

First hour: Journalist Jessica Nordell on her book, "The End of Bias"

Second hour: Should anonymity online be banned?

Journalist Jessica Nordell makes a case for how to better understand our biases, and how to end them. Her book, “The End of Bias,” is a thorough examination of how bias impacts workplaces and societies. It turns out that the vast majority of Americans would describe themselves as more objective than the average person -- but this confidence in our own objectivity is often misplaced. Nordell writes that many diversity training programs don't help, and can make the problems worse. So what can be done? Nordell will be in Rochester for a presentation at the JCC, but first she joins us on Connections. Our guests:



Jessica Nordell, journalist and author of “The End of Bias”

Ralph Meranto, director of arts and culture at the JCC of Greater Rochester

Then in our second hour, Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it's time to force people to use their real names online. Her proposal could lead to the end of anonymity, including on social media, where trolling is rampant. But free speech advocates point to a long history of protecting anonymous speech in this country. Our guests debate Haley's proposal: