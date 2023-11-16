Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 16, 2023

First hour: Assessing the stalemate in Ukraine

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's November 2023 issue

A top Ukrainian general recently said that the war with Russia has reached a stalemate, with neither side able to move the territorial lines very much. Russian leaders have vowed to destroy all of Ukraine, while Ukrainian leaders have promised to continue their fight until all territory is regained. But a recent NBC News report indicates that Western officials have broached the idea of negotiations. Our guests discuss whether the current stalemate makes it possible to pull both sides to the table. In studio:



Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Hein Goemans, Ph.D., author of “War and Punishment,” and professor of political science at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, it’s all things food and bev! As CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy writes in the latest issue, Rochester has an impressive food and beverage scene for a mid-sized city. From new establishments, to grass-fed groceries, to the latest from the Finger Lakes wine region, this hour, we explore different aspects of that scene through the November issue of CITY. Our guests: