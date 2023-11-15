Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
First hour: How local teens are getting more involved in understanding their social and emotional health
Second hour: Why this year has been a "stellar" year for films
Since the pandemic, teenagers have been hurting in various ways. This is especially true in high-poverty communities like Rochester. One organization is working on ways to get kids more involved in both work opportunities and understanding their social/emotional health. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from ProsperRochester to explain the work they are doing and the impact it has had. Our guests:
- Jill Stolt, CEO and executive director of ProsperRochester
- Johnnie Mathis, youth leadership specialist
- Yarielys Castro Lopez, president of WellVentions
- Diecyana Stewart, vice president of WellVentions
Then in our second hour, film critics and movie buffs have declared this year an “amazingly good” and “stellar” year for films. Which movies made the top of your list so far? And what are you excited to see next? This hour, our guests discuss this fall’s films – what’s on their must-see list, what surprised them, and their predictions at the box office – and the latest on the state of the film industry. Our guests:
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Matthew Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
- Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT