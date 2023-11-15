Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

First hour: How local teens are getting more involved in understanding their social and emotional health

Second hour: Why this year has been a "stellar" year for films

Since the pandemic, teenagers have been hurting in various ways. This is especially true in high-poverty communities like Rochester. One organization is working on ways to get kids more involved in both work opportunities and understanding their social/emotional health. This hour, we’re joined by representatives from ProsperRochester to explain the work they are doing and the impact it has had. Our guests:



Jill Stolt, CEO and executive director of ProsperRochester

Johnnie Mathis, youth leadership specialist

Yarielys Castro Lopez, president of WellVentions

Diecyana Stewart, vice president of WellVentions

Then in our second hour, film critics and movie buffs have declared this year an “amazingly good” and “stellar” year for films. Which movies made the top of your list so far? And what are you excited to see next? This hour, our guests discuss this fall’s films – what’s on their must-see list, what surprised them, and their predictions at the box office – and the latest on the state of the film industry. Our guests: