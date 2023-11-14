Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

First hour: Understanding how a medical legal partnership can help patients improve their health outcomes

Second hour: Monroe County GOP and Democratic Party chairs on the results of last week's elections

Where can local medical patients turn when they have a legal issue that is affecting their care? The Finger Lakes Legal Care (FFLC) partnership is helping patients in the region advocate for themselves. Over the last several years, FLLC has helped patients recover hundreds of thousands of dollars. The partnership’s organizers say this work has helped improve patients’ health outcomes. This hour, we explore what a medical legal partnership is, and we discuss the FLLC’s impact in the community. Our guests:



Rebecca Russo, JD, staff attorney at LawNY, and founder of the Finger Lakes Legal Care partnership

Gayle Elledge, JD, director of sponsored programs and research for Rochester Regional Health

Mahala Schlagman, M.D., assistant program director for health equity in the Internal Medicine Residency at URMC

Tommie Scott, URMC patient and FLLC client

Lucia Colindres, daughter of a RRH patient and FLLC client

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by two local party chairs to discuss the results of last week’s election. In the first half hour, we sit down with Patrick Reilly, new chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee. Then in the second half hour, we discuss the state of the local Democratic Party with committee chair Stephen DeVay. They share their takeaways from the election and discuss what’s next for their parties. Our guests: