Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 10, 2023

First hour: An update on the SIV program and the state of resettlement efforts for Afghans who served the U.S. military

Second hour: Examining significant election results in the Finger Lakes

Saturday is Veterans Day, and as we thank members of the U.S. military for their service, we discuss the latest with the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program. The program helps Afghans and Iraqis who served the U.S. military resettle in the United States. These men, women, and their families face threats from the Taliban as they wait for visas. As of September, more than 840,000 Afghans are in limbo. This hour, we hear from one of Rochester’s newest residents – an Afghan who waited years and traveled across borders with his family to flee the Taliban. We also discuss the state of the SIV program and we talk to veterans with ties to those Rochester. Our guests:



Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise

Faheem Asfe, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester

Andrae Evans, U.S. Army veteran and newly-elected Irondequoit Town Supervisor

General John Bradley, retired lieutenant general in the United States Air Force, and co-founder of the Lamia Afghan Foundation

Two Finger Lakes cities, two rather different outcomes. For the Democratic Committee in Geneva, it was a gamble to go against incumbent Democratic mayor Steve Valentino. But the party was looking for someone more overtly progressive. Republicans invited Valentino to run on their line, and he won a close race. Meanwhile, in Canandaigua, Democrats swept this year’s City Council races. This hour, our guests talk about the dynamics in their cities, and the work ahead. Our guests: