Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 6, 2023

First hour: Matthew Perry, opioids, and what states can do about the opioid epidemic

Second hour: Will the Bankman-Fried guilty verdict change the cryptocurrency industry?

The death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to renewed conversations about addiction. Perry struggled with addiction for decades, and spent much of his time helping people with similar challenges. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly 17 percent of the population had some kind of substance use disorder. Two years later, a former Biden administration official is calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare the opioid epidemic a public health emergency. What would this mean for New Yorkers who need support? What kinds of policies would best curb the epidemic? Our guests share their recommendations and insight:



Robert Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House of National Drug Control Policy

Lori Drescher, founder of Recovery Coach University; recovery coach trainer; and mother of Jonathan, who passed away in 2021

Then in our second hour, will the guilty verdict handed down to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried change anything when it comes to regulating the cryptocurrency industry? A jury convicted Bankman-Fried of cheating customers and investors out of at least $10 billion with his crypto-exchange company. This hour, we discuss what the verdict means for the future of the industry and how it is regulated. Our guest: