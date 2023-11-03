Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 3, 2023

Provided Joseph Burgess, data steward at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Copenhagen.

First hour: What can we learn about the state of national politics from next week's elections?

Second hour: Jeff Spevak on his 44 years in journalism

This year, there are no Congressional or Presidential races on the ballot, so what can we learn about the state of national politics from next week's results? There are a number of races that will offer important information: two governor's races, along with referendums in Ohio about marijuana and abortion. We talk with a data analyst who discusses what the results could portend for 2024. Our guest:



Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen

Then in our second hour, the man, the myth, the Spevak. Longtime reporter Jeff Spevak is retiring. From to Johnny Cash to Al Franken to David Byrne and so many more, Spevak has shared remarkable stories. This hour, we talk with him about some of those stories – and his own – from his 44 years of journalism. Our guest: