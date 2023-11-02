Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 2, 2023

First hour: Is X (the former Twitter) as bad for us as smoking?

Second hour: Previewing this year's "If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song"

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein compares X (the former Twitter) to smoking, and says there is plenty of evidence that it's bad for us. He says it’s bad for the individual who uses it, and bad for people around them. Klein left the platform, but millions of people still use it. We explore his analogy and talk about alternatives. Our guests:



Noemi Lopez, RIT student and former WXXI intern

Tom Proietti, media scholar at St. John Fisher University

Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor

Then in our second hour, “that’s where I’ll be.” That title is the inspiration for this year’s “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” event. Since its inception in 2015, the annual challenge has generated more than 300 songs by local artists. We preview this year’s event, listen to some music, and discuss the songwriting process with our guests: