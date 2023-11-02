© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 2, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
Design Hut
/
Adobe Stock

First hour: Is X (the former Twitter) as bad for us as smoking?

Second hour: Previewing this year's "If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song"

New York Times columnist Ezra Klein compares X (the former Twitter) to smoking, and says there is plenty of evidence that it's bad for us. He says it’s bad for the individual who uses it, and bad for people around them. Klein left the platform, but millions of people still use it. We explore his analogy and talk about alternatives. Our guests:

  • Noemi Lopez, RIT student and former WXXI intern
  • Tom Proietti, media scholar at St. John Fisher University
  • Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor

Then in our second hour, “that’s where I’ll be.” That title is the inspiration for this year’s “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song” event. Since its inception in 2015, the annual challenge has generated more than 300 songs by local artists. We preview this year’s event, listen to some music, and discuss the songwriting process with our guests:

  • Kelly Izzo Shapiro, singer-songwriter and producer of “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song”
  • Levi Gangi, singer-songwriter and past participant in “If All Rochester Wrote the Same Song"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack