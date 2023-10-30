Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 30, 2023

First hour: Geneva 2030: Helping kids learn, graduate, and thrive

Second hour: Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce

Just about every city in the country has faced challenges with high school graduation rates. The city of Geneva has seen the kind of improvement that many other cities would love to have, but it has a long way to go to get to where it wants to be for local children. Geneva 2030 aims to address that and more. This hour, we explore the initiative with our guests:



Amie Hendrix, Geneva City Manager

Jim Gerling, retired pastor of Geneva Presbyterian Church

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by singer-songwriter A.J. Croce. The multi-instrumentalist is the son of the late Jim Croce. The elder Croce died in a plane crash about a week before A.J.’s second birthday. The ensuing years were a painful time for A.J; he lost his sight for six years after he was abused by his mother’s boyfriend. During that time, he gravitated toward music. A.J. Croce says in his earlier years as a performer, he didn’t feel comfortable playing his father’s songs. But over time, that changed, and now he's traveling the country for his tour, “Croce Plays Croce.” He will be in Rochester on November 7th, but first, he joins us on Connections to talk about his life, his music, honoring the memory of his father, and more. Our guest:

