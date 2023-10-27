Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 27, 2023

First hour: Candidates for Monroe County Legislature in Districts 5 and 13

Second hour: What did we learn from the candidates for Monroe County Executive during the Voice of the Voter debate?

On our final day of talking with candidates for Monroe County Legislature, we hear from two different candidates in two different races. In our first half hour, we talk with Terry Daniele, who is running in District 5. And in our second half hour, we sit down with Michael Yudelson, a candidate in District 13. We talk to them about their experience and priorities for office, and we ask them our questions and yours. In studio:



Terry Daniele, candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 5

Michael Yudelson, candidate for Monroe County Legislature in District 13

*Note: Terry Daniele’s opponent had to cancel his appearance on the program due to an unforeseen circumstance. Michael Yudelson’s opponent did not respond to invitations to join the discussion.

Then in our second hour, the candidates for Monroe County Executive discussed a range of issues in Thursday night’s Voice of the Voter debate on WXXI-TV. We're joined by Voice of the Voter panelist and WXXI News deputy editor Jeremy Moule to recap what we heard from the candidates, including their perspectives about taxes, policing, migrants, and more. Our guest:

