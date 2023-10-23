Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 23, 2023

Provided

First hour: J. Russell Hawkins, author of “The Bible Told Them So: How Southern Evangelicals Fought to Preserve White Supremacy"

Second hour: Why the movement to address pregnancy loss has grown

If the dynamics of modern American religious and political groups confuse you, you're not alone. J. Russell Hawkins is a professor of history at Indiana Wesleyan University whose newest book is called “The Bible Told Them So: How Southern Evangelicals Fought to Preserve White Supremacy.” Hawkins is visiting SUNY Brockport to give a talk on the themes of his book, and first, he's our guest on Connections. In studio:



J. Russell Hawkins, author of “The Bible Told Them So: How Southern Evangelicals Fought to Preserve White Supremacy," and professor and acting dean of John Wesley Honor College at Indiana Wesleyan University

Then in our second hour, the movement to address pregnancy loss has grown in recent years. Now, with new abortion restrictions in two dozen states, there are additional prolonged pregnancies with lethal diagnosis. Our guests are working to bring pregnancy loss out of the shadows, and can speak to their own efforts and experience in this area. In studio: