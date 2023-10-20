© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 20, 2023

First hour: Adam Bello, candidate for Monroe County Executive

Second hour: Jan Regan and Stephen Valentino, candidates for Geneva City Mayor

We're joined by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who is running for re-election. Last month, we sat down with his opponent, Republican Mark Assini. We talk with Bello, a Democrat, who will discuss the issues, his administration's record, and why he wants a second term. In studio:

  • Adam Bello, candidate for Monroe County Executive

Then in our second hour, in the heart of the Finger Lakes, there is a mayoral contest with an unusual twist. Geneva Mayor Stephen Valentino is a Democrat, but his own party chose not to endorse him for re-election. The Democrats nominated Jan Regan, a member of Geneva City Council. Meanwhile, the Republicans asked Valentino to run on their line, and so this contest comes down to the November vote... after Regan defeated Valentino in the June primary, when they were still both Democrats (at least on the party line). Valentino says he's running to continue the momentum from his first term. Regan believes better leadership could help soothe some of the heated city issues that have rocked local politics. Both candidates join us to talk about the campaign. In studio:

  • Jan Regan*, candidate for Geneva City Mayor
  • Stephen Valentino, candidate for Geneva City Mayor

*Note: Jan Regan is the sister of The Route “Open Tunings” host Scott Regan.

