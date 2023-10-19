Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 19, 2023

First hour: How an act of kindness prevented an act of terrorism

Second hour: Candidates for Monroe County Legislature in Districts 14 and 16

When a former Marine showed up at an Islamic center in Muncie, Indiana in 2009, his plan was to bomb it. Richard “Mac” McKinney said that he had developed a hatred toward Islam during his deployment and had been taught to dehumanize his targets. But that changed when a member of the mosque hugged him. That gesture of kindness led McKinney to abandon his plan. It also led him to become a member of the center. This powerful story is the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary, “Stranger at the Gate.” It will be screened at Nazareth University this evening, but first, we talk with the remarkable people behind it. Our guests:



Richard “Mac” McKinney, former Marine

Bibi Bahrami, co-founder of the Islamic Center of Muncie, Indiana

Joshua Seftel, director of “Stranger at the Gate”

Then in our second hour, we sit down with candidates for Monroe County Legislature. In our first half hour, we talk with Sue Hughes-Smith, who is running in District 14. Her opponent has declined an invitation to join a candidate conversation on the program. In the second half hour, we talk with Dave Long, who is running in District 16. His opponent has also declined an opportunity to participate in a discussion. We talk with our guests about their backgrounds, their platforms, and their goals for Monroe County. In studio: