Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

First hour: Michael O’Hanlon on lessons for today from military history

Second hour: Bringing recognition and respect to unmarked graves in Rochester

Michael O'Hanlon wrote “The Art of War in an Age of Peace” just a few years ago, and now it doesn't feel like an age of peace at all. He joins us to discuss U.S. foreign policy in Israel, Ukraine, and beyond. O'Hanlon is the director of research and a senior fellow of the foreign policy program at The Brookings Institution. Our guest:



Then in our second hour, hundreds of Rochester residents whose lives may be have been lost to history are now being honored. Many 19th century residents of the Monroe County Almshouse, Penitentiary, and Insane Asylum are buried in unmarked graves in Highland Park and Mt. Hope Cemetery. It’s possible that you’ve visited these places and not known that hundreds of people’s remains are underfoot. Many of these people suffered from mental illness and faced discrimination during their lives. Two local professors have teamed up to recognize those men, women, and children and to share their stories. Next week, they will unveil a public memorial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. They join us this hour to discuss their project, what they’ve learned about this neglected piece of local history, and how the lessons of the past inform how we address stigma tied to mental illness today. Our guests:

