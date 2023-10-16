© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 16, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT

First hour: How can workplaces better support employees with disabilities?

Second hour: New words in the dictionary in 2023

How can workplaces better support employees with disabilities? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for people with disabilities is on the rise, but it remains at low levels. The data shows that in 2022, about 21 percent of people with disabilities were employed. This hour, we explore the kinds of changes that workplaces should make to address this disparity. Our guests share their experiences with adaptive technologies and their thoughts on the role of AI when it comes to this need. Our guests:

  • Sarah Favro, grant writer for the Children’s Agenda
  • Stephanie Townsend, Ph.D., communications director for the Children’s Agenda
  • Mark Pound, CEO of CurbCutOS

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Then in our second hour, Merriam-Webster added nearly 700 new words to its dictionary in September. This hour, we bring back one of our favorite Connections traditions: discussing those new words, quizzing our listeners and our guests about what they mean, and exploring how language evolves. Ngl, it’s going to be great, and we didn’t use generative AI to plan this discussion. Our guests:

  • Linda Sue Park, author of “Prairie Lotus,” “A Long Walk to Water,” and many more
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
  • Amanda Chestnut, educator, artist, and communications manager for Writers & Books
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack