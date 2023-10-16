Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 16, 2023

First hour: How can workplaces better support employees with disabilities?

Second hour: New words in the dictionary in 2023

How can workplaces better support employees with disabilities? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment rate for people with disabilities is on the rise, but it remains at low levels. The data shows that in 2022, about 21 percent of people with disabilities were employed. This hour, we explore the kinds of changes that workplaces should make to address this disparity. Our guests share their experiences with adaptive technologies and their thoughts on the role of AI when it comes to this need. Our guests:



Sarah Favro, grant writer for the Children’s Agenda

Stephanie Townsend, Ph.D., communications director for the Children’s Agenda

Mark Pound, CEO of CurbCutOS

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Then in our second hour, Merriam-Webster added nearly 700 new words to its dictionary in September. This hour, we bring back one of our favorite Connections traditions: discussing those new words, quizzing our listeners and our guests about what they mean, and exploring how language evolves. Ngl, it’s going to be great, and we didn’t use generative AI to plan this discussion. Our guests:

