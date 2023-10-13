Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 13, 2023

First hour: What do you need to know about breast cancer screening and risk assessment?

Second hour: Previewing the partial eclipse

Nearly 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States this year. That’s according to the National Cancer Institute. While breast cancer awareness campaigns pop up throughout the month of October, clinicians are encouraging people to take steps to prioritize breast health throughout the year. This hour, we discuss the latest in screening recommendations, risk assessment, treatment and support for people living with breast cancer, and we hear from two local woman who share their stories. Our guests:



Avice O’Connell, M.D., professor of imaging sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Carol W. Lustig, registered nurse and associate director of the Hereditary Cancer Screening and Risk Reduction Program at Wilmot Cancer Institute

Meredith Utman, breast cancer survivor and director of special events for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

Nicolette Ferguson, breast cancer survivor

Then in our second hour, a partial eclipse is happening on Saturday. It’s an appetizer compared to the main course coming next April in the form of a total solar eclipse. We talk about what’s happening this weekend, and we look ahead to how our region is preparing for the big event next year. Our guests: