Coming up on Connections: Thursday, October 12, 2023

First hour: How can the arts impact our lives as we age?

Second hour: How do religious organizations discuss their carbon footprints?

How can the arts impact our lives as we age? And how does aging influence artistic expression? A new collaboration between the University of Rochester Aging Institute and the Eastman School of Music called “Aging INSPIRED” emphasizes the benefits and healing qualities of music for older adults. This hour, we discuss the research behind it, and we hear from community members who say music has had a powerful impact on their lives as they age. Our guests:



Yeates Conwell, M.D., professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Carol Podgorski, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Elinor Freer, associate professor of piano and chamber music at the Eastman School of Music

Ray Pettis, lifelong musician and Susan’s husband

Susan Pettis, music fan and Ray’s wife

Then in our second hour, how do houses of worship and other religious organizations discuss their carbon footprints? It’s a question some religious leaders are asking institutions to explore. This hour, we explore how different religious groups are responding to their own teachings about justice and the environment. Our guests: