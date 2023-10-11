© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
A skyline view of Rochester
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Downtown Rochester skyline view.

First hour: Understanding gentrification and its impact

Second hour: Medicare enrollment 101

An upcoming conference explores gentrification in numerous facets. We preview 540WMain and City Roots Community Land Trust’s “Gentrification Conference: Heal, Resist, Reform, Build.” Our guests:

  • Graham Hughes, co-director of City Roots Community Land Trust, and co-organizer of the gentrification conference 
  • Paola Macas Betchart, environmental anthropologist, educator, DEIA consultant, artist, social entrepreneur, mother, and co-organizer of the gentrification conference
  • Rev. Peter Peters, board chair of the Advocacy Team at REACH
  • Almeta Whitis, producer and director of the play, “A Gift From A Stranger: A Story of Community Renewal, Friendship, Family Affirmation, and Healing Personal Trauma"

Then in our second hour, open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15, and as we’ve heard from enrollees, the process can be overwhelming. This hour, a local expert walks us through the steps and answers your questions. We also hear from a local enrollee about his experience. Our guests:

  • Mike Matecki, Medicare Team lead at AAA of Western and Central New York
  • Dave Lot, Medicare enrollee and retired vice president pf technology and operations at WXXI
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
