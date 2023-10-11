Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

First hour: Understanding gentrification and its impact

Second hour: Medicare enrollment 101

An upcoming conference explores gentrification in numerous facets. We preview 540WMain and City Roots Community Land Trust’s “Gentrification Conference: Heal, Resist, Reform, Build.” Our guests:



Graham Hughes, co-director of City Roots Community Land Trust, and co-organizer of the gentrification conference

Paola Macas Betchart, environmental anthropologist, educator, DEIA consultant, artist, social entrepreneur, mother, and co-organizer of the gentrification conference

Rev. Peter Peters, board chair of the Advocacy Team at REACH

Almeta Whitis, producer and director of the play, “A Gift From A Stranger: A Story of Community Renewal, Friendship, Family Affirmation, and Healing Personal Trauma"

Then in our second hour, open enrollment for Medicare begins October 15, and as we’ve heard from enrollees, the process can be overwhelming. This hour, a local expert walks us through the steps and answers your questions. We also hear from a local enrollee about his experience. Our guests: