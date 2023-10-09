Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 9, 2023

First hour: Understanding the Big Tree Treaty of 1797 and the Canandaigua Treaty of 1794

Second hour: What are the pros and cons of school choice?

On this Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we examine two significant local treaties: the Big Tree Treaty of 1797 and the Canandaigua Treaty of 1794. We discuss the history of treaties, their legacy, and more with our guests:



Ansley Jemison, (Seneca, Wolf Clan), cultural liaison for Ganondagan

Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo, and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History

Mario Castillo, librarian in the Local History & Genealogy Division at the Rochester Public Library

Then in our second hour, what are the pros and cons of school choice? How do charter schools affect private schools, and vice versa? University of Rochester economics professor John Singleton has studied these questions. His research shows that on the whole, school choice seems to benefit both individuals and the public education system. But, the landscape becomes more complicated when it comes to vouchers, selective schools, and other issues. This hour, we explore Singleton’s research on a broadscale and discuss what it can mean for students, families, and districts. Our guests: